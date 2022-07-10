Key Financial Inc Trims Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Key Financial Inc trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 124,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of RWR opened at $95.80 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $90.87 and a 1 year high of $123.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.80.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.