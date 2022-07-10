Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.98

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and traded as low as $6.48. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 10,009 shares changing hands.

KCDMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. ( OTCMKTS:KCDMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $613.19 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.0868 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCDMY)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.