Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.98

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and traded as low as $6.48. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 10,009 shares changing hands.
KCDMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.0868 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCDMY)
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.
