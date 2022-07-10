Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $178,093.46 and $1,353.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00132241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015336 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

