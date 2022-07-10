Klaytn Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Klaytn has a total market cap of $703.16 million and $25.62 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001123 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00129270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015176 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,915,336,334 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

