Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Purchased by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Kohl’s accounts for approximately 4.1% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Kohl’s worth $24,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

