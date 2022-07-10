Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RDSMY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($172.92) to €155.00 ($161.46) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($197.92) to €185.00 ($192.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($196.88) to €188.00 ($195.83) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($213.54) to €180.00 ($187.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of RDSMY opened at $36.68 on Friday. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3593 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

