Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 493,245 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 125.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,245 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Calix were worth $38,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Calix by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,027,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

CALX traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 571,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,238. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.55. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.64 million. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

