Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stock Position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) by 129.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,220,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688,916 shares during the period. TaskUs accounts for 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 1.25% of TaskUs worth $46,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 3G Capital Partners LP raised its position in TaskUs by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,638,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth $78,519,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in TaskUs by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,288,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,523,000 after acquiring an additional 217,613 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TaskUs by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,795,000 after acquiring an additional 225,519 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in TaskUs by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 648,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,992,000 after acquiring an additional 350,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TASK traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 188,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. TaskUs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. TaskUs had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TASK. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

