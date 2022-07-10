Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 12,264 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,264 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.20% of Clorox worth $33,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Clorox by 19.8% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 13.7% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 16.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 264.6% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 21.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 473,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,763,000 after buying an additional 82,609 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

NYSE CLX traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.36. 1,507,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.05. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $191.75.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.