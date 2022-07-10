La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ LJPC opened at $3.39 on Thursday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $5.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.96.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 67,219 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 15,344.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 830,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

