La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ LJPC opened at $3.39 on Thursday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $5.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.96.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.
