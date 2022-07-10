Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) PT Lowered to C$39.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

LIFZF stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.67.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

