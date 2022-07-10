Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $642.68.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $415.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.