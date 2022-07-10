Lead Wallet Trading 20.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $209,268.73 and $68,986.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00134634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015511 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

