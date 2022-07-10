Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 325 ($3.94) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

LGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 343 ($4.15) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.84) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.88) to GBX 330 ($4.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 342.83 ($4.15).

LGEN stock opened at GBX 244.30 ($2.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £14.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.30. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 309.90 ($3.75). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 248.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.69.

In other news, insider George Lewis acquired 1,089 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £2,798.73 ($3,389.11). Also, insider Nigel Wilson sold 306,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.32), for a total value of £838,505.76 ($1,015,386.00). Insiders have acquired 12,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,340 in the last three months.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

