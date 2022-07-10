Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEJU opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. Leju has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

Get Leju alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.