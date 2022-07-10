Lethean (LTHN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.00

Lethean (LTHN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, Lethean has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $130,894.71 and $8.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

