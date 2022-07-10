Lewis Capital Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Lewis Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. America’s Car-Mart accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lewis Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Cim LLC increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $98.50 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $165.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.89.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $351.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

