Lewis Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lewis Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $4,405,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.46.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GS stock opened at $296.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $278.15 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

