Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on LBRT. Bank of America raised Liberty Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.40.

LBRT opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Energy has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,428,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,791,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,571,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,001,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,039,000 after buying an additional 52,097 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,474,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after buying an additional 1,025,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,781,000 after buying an additional 107,054 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,120,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,242,000 after buying an additional 419,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,834,000 after buying an additional 542,249 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

