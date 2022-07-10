Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Evercore ISI

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LNC. Barclays decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 84,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

