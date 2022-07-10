Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT stock opened at $420.35 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $431.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

