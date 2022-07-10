LuaSwap Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. LuaSwap has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $155.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,276.65 or 1.00020472 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002686 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 235,023,838 coins and its circulating supply is 176,369,247 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

