Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$8.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.30 to C$12.60 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lundin Mining to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lundin Mining to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lundin Mining to C$9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.51.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$7.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.08. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$7.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.11.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 11.1000005 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson bought 10,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$238,331.50. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.17 per share, with a total value of C$4,582,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 97,672,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$895,258,182.60. Insiders acquired a total of 1,730,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,152 over the last 90 days.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

