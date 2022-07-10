M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) & First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Head-To-Head Comparison

M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) and First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get M&F Bancorp alerts:

This table compares M&F Bancorp and First Mid Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A First Mid Bancshares 24.32% 11.70% 1.23%

M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Mid Bancshares pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

M&F Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares M&F Bancorp and First Mid Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Mid Bancshares $252.78 million 2.92 $51.49 million $3.48 10.38

First Mid Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.4% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for M&F Bancorp and First Mid Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&F Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Mid Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Mid Bancshares has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.55%. Given First Mid Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Mid Bancshares is more favorable than M&F Bancorp.

Summary

First Mid Bancshares beats M&F Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M&F Bancorp (Get Rating)

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans for commercial and residential real estate, and construction; and consumer loans, as well as ATM services. It operates seven branch offices in Durham, Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About First Mid Bancshares (Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management and brokerage services for individuals; and employee benefit services for business enterprises. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, senior insurance products, and group medical insurance for businesses; and personal lines insurance to individuals. It operates through a network of 52 banking centers in Illinois and 14 offices in Missouri, as well as a loan production office in Indiana. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for M&F Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&F Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.