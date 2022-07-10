Machina Capital S.A.S. Boosts Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $118.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.