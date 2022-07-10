Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,659 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.7% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 5,305 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 90,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

