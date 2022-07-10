Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $326,000 in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in IDEX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,207,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,202,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX stock opened at $185.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.01. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.30.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

