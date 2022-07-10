Machina Capital S.A.S. Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Target were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 111,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,614,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 9.8% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Target by 17.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,020 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,190 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Shares of Target stock opened at $147.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.57. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

