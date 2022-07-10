Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Expeditors International of Washington makes up about 1.3% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $97.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.38 and its 200 day moving average is $107.26.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

