Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases 247 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $51.31.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.51) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALK. Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

