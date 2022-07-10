Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after acquiring an additional 457,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,246,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

