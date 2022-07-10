Machina Capital S.A.S. Raises Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,873,868,000 after purchasing an additional 264,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,623,000 after purchasing an additional 280,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,732,000 after purchasing an additional 188,050 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,091,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,032,000 after purchasing an additional 73,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $448,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

In related news, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,441,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,455,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 429,598 shares of company stock valued at $65,527,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $160.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

