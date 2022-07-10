Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 397 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSA. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.82.

PSA stock opened at $315.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.58. Public Storage has a one year low of $292.32 and a one year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.