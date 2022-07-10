Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE:MIC) Holdings Trimmed by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,570 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure accounts for approximately 2.0% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MIC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 22,303 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. 1,230,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,625. Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $363.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Macquarie Infrastructure ( NYSE:MIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 558.58%. The company had revenue of $68.68 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company that processes and distributes gas, and provides related services to corporations, government agencies, and individual customers. The company distributes and sells synthetic natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas to industrial, commercial, residential, hospitality, military, public sector, and wholesale users.

