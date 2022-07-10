Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 264.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Macy’s by 23.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $634,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 14.9% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 74.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 41,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

M stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.82. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

M has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

