Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MGNI. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Magnite from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Get Magnite alerts:

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.59.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Magnite by 48.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Magnite by 22.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnite (Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.