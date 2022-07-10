Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.78.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.
MMC stock opened at $155.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $137.85 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.51.
Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.