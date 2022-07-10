Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lifted by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.1% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $574,844,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $323.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.09. The company has a market cap of $314.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.37.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

