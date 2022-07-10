MediShares Achieves Market Cap of $381,596.51 (MDS)

MediShares (MDS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. MediShares has a total market cap of $381,596.51 and approximately $16,794.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

