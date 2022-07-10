Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT opened at $89.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.91. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.96.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

