Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MERC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mercer International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

MERC stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Mercer International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $592.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Mercer International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mercer International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Mercer International by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

