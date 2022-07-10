Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) (LON:MPH) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.50

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) (LON:MPH – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.50 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.31). Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.32), with a volume of 49,264 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.50. The company has a market cap of £89.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) Company Profile (LON:MPH)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

