Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) (LON:MPH) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.50

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) (LON:MPH – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.50 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.31). Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.32), with a volume of 49,264 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.50. The company has a market cap of £89.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26.
Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) Company Profile (LON:MPH)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.