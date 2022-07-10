Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.11

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This is an increase from Metcash’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.45.

About Metcash (Get Rating)

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

