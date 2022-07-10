Metronome (MET) Price Hits $0.74 on Exchanges

Metronome (MET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, Metronome has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $10.41 million and $29,948.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00003540 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,222,421 coins and its circulating supply is 14,077,847 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

