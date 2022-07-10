Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALEC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alector from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alector currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. Alector has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $947.46 million, a PE ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $24.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alector will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 4,159.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

