Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Position Increased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $388,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,151,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,385. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.36 and a 200 day moving average of $86.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.79.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.