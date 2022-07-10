Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 32,444 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,444 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 2.2% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $29,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 7,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $75.38 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average of $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.