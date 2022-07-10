Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires Shares of 123,320 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 123,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $266,009.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,877,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,982. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

