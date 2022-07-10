Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,305 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software comprises about 1.7% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Paycom Software worth $23,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $323.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.19, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $558.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.16.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $2,645,331.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,727,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,181,686.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 over the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.77.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

