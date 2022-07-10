Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,148 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

MDLZ opened at $62.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

